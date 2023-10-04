Lovell Communications Welcomes Three Health Care Consultants

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovell Communications , an HMA Company, has added three consultants to its growing team of health care communications, public relations and marketing experts.



Amanda Shephard

joins Lovell as senior account supervisor with an extensive track record in public health campaign development and a deep understanding of omni-channel marketing. Shephard most recently served as senior media advisor for the New York State Department of Health where she managed multimillion-dollar state and local public health and communications campaigns.



Roxanne Strike

brings a strong background in media relations, community engagement and brand journalism as she joins Lovell as account supervisor. Her media and thought leadership efforts have garnered earned placements in Forbes, Shape magazine, The Dallas Morning News, The Los Angeles Times, Vox and countless local outlets. Strike most recently served as the director of communications for the Iowa Hospital Association.

Taína Gomez Reyes joined Lovell this summer as an intern from the University of Texas at Austin, providing consistently high-quality work, creative thinking and a strong work ethic to both the firm and its clients. Now a permanent addition to the team in the role of assistant account executive, Gomez Reyes will continue to support client work in the areas of social media engagement and management, media relations, KPI monitoring, content development and research.

"The needs and expectations of health systems, provider organizations, public health agencies and consumers continue to accelerate and evolve, and effective communications have never been more important," said Rosemary Plorin, CEO of Lovell Communications. "The talent of our growing team ensures we have the bench strength to keep pace with this dynamic industry and to serve the missions of our clients across the country."

About Lovell Communications: For 35 years Lovell Communications has served as strategic counsel and trusted partner to health care providers and suppliers across the country. Publicly traded companies, not-for-profit systems, early-stage and mature companies draw upon the firm's vast communications expertise to support them through phases – or just moments – when it's crucial to persuade audiences or influence decision-makers. Learn more about the firm at Lovell or on X, formerly known as Twitter,

Facebook or the company blog .

Contact: Rosemary Plorin, [email protected] , 615-297-7766

SOURCE Lovell Communications