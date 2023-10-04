Iran Blames Expulsion Of IAEA Inspectors On Political Behavior

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Iran on Wednesday cited the "political behavior" of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as the reason for Tehran's decision to expel them, saying the matter had been blown out of proportion.

The inspectors' behavior was deemed antagonistic towards the Islamic Republic, Mohammad Islami, Tehran's nuclear chief said in a statement, slamming the uproar triggered by the incident, which he said aimed to ratchet up pressure on Iran.

The chief of the UN's nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi said that Tehran's move to bar the inspectors was "disproportionate and unprecedented," which would encumber the agency's mission to monitor Tehran's atomic activities.

The measure taken by Iran was in response to a call by the US, Britain, France and Germany for Tehran to cooperate further with the UN atomic agency over traces of uranium found at undisclosed locations. (end)

