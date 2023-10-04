ADIPEC 2023 .. Comprehensive Platform For Oil Industry Leaders To Boost International Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo event: by Salem Al-Mithen

ABU DHABI, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- The petroleum and energy industry classified as one of the most important economic sectors in the world due to its vital role in meeting the growing demand for energy and achieving sustainable development.

Therefore, the importance of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2023) as it represents a vital platform for participant to promote global cooperation, exchange of knowledge and innovations in the industry in addition to develop partnerships and commercial relations.

The exhibition and conference activities will continue until Thursday, titled (Decarbonising. Faster. Together), with the participation of leaders of the global energy sector and parties concerned in this field, and in the presence of more than 2,200 international companies in 16 exhibition halls and 30 international pavilions, with expectations that it will attract more than 160,000 visitors from 164 countries. (end) skm