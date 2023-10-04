GAM Received 2,434 Complaints, Observations Last September-Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct.4 (Petra) -Amman Greater Municipality (GAM) received 2,434 complaints and observations by the municipality's district directorates during last September, according to a report released by its Public Service Department.
Observations were received on GAM's website, smart device application, and the unified call center (102 or 117180), the report said.
Public Service Department Director, Suleiman Bustami, said the rate of addressing these complaints and observations stood at 91% on the specified date, adding that grievances focused on waste accumulation and violations related to buildings and establishments.
