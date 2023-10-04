VS Media Expands Into Macau, Demonstrating Strong Growth And Extensive Experience In Digital Marketing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VS Media Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME), a leader in managing a global network of digital creators, is excited to announce its expansion into Macau, further solidifying its presence in the Asian market. With a decade-long track record of success operating in Hong Kong and Taiwan, VS Media is well-positioned to bring its extensive capabilities and expertise to Macau's thriving tourism and hospitality industry.



The strategic move into Macau allows VS Media to leverage its vast experience in digital marketing, influencer engagement, and content creation to support Macau businesses in promoting their offerings to a global audience. With a robust network of talented content creators, VS Media consistently delivers impactful campaigns that resonate with target audiences, driving brand awareness and engagement.

“We are thrilled to expand into Macau, a vibrant destination with rich cultural heritage and tremendous potential for growth," said Tiffany Wan, Regional Vice President at VS Media. "Our success in regions like Hong Kong and Taiwan has demonstrated our ability to connect brands with the right influencers and effectively communicate their brand stories. We look forward to leveraging our expertise in Macau and collaborating with local businesses to elevate their online presence and drive tourism promotion efforts."

As part of the Macau expansion, VS Media has formed a strategic partnership with MLink Limited, a Macau-based company specializing in providing hospitality services to visitors. This partnership enables VS Media to better serve local Macau clients, including the Macau Government, local hotel groups, and operators. The collaboration between VS Media and MLink combines their strengths and resources to provide comprehensive solutions in digital marketing, content creation, and event management, further enhancing the reach of Macau's tourism and hospitality industry globally.

"We are delighted to partner with VS Media in expanding Macau's global presence," said Clara Lau, CEO at MLink. "VS Media's expertise in influencer marketing, content creation, coupled with our deep understanding of the local market, will pave the way for exciting opportunities and effective strategies to promote Macau's unique offerings to a wider audience."

To cater to local clients in Macau, VS Media Holdings Limited will establish a dedicated team that works closely with MLink, providing personalized assistance. Leveraging their expertise and resources, the team will deliver innovative and impactful campaigns aligned with Macau's branding objectives.

In August 2023, VS Media Holdings Limited successfully showcased its capabilities by hosting international creators Jeremy Jauncey, the Founder of Beautiful Destinations, and Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015, in Macau. During their visit, they explored local attractions and heritage sites, promoting the beauty and uniqueness of Macau to their global audience. One of the social posts from their visit can be viewed here: [Instagram Link: ]

The expansion into Macau exemplifies VS Media's commitment to delivering innovative and effective digital marketing solutions. With a solid foundation built on achievements in other regions, VS Media is well-positioned to bring its industry-leading capabilities to Macau, helping local businesses reach a wider global audience and achieve their marketing objectives.

About VS Media Holdings Limited

VS Media Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based company which manages a global network of digital creators (“Creators”) who create and publish content to social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Their Creators include influencers, KOLs-Key Opinion Leaders, bloggers, and other content creators who cultivate fanbases on social media platforms. The Company empowers and supports Creators by (i) providing them with production facilities, training, and funding to produce quality content; (ii) helping them expand their social media influence and fanbase by assisting with marketing, public relations and audience analytics; and (iii) most importantly, enabling them to monetize their influence by working effectively with brands, platforms, and fans. It also bridges the divide between brands and Creators through helping brands reach their target audience effectively by (i) advising on content strategy and budget and recommending specific Creators; (ii) communicating with and managing selected Creators; (iii) producing engaging and relevant content with Creators to promote key messages for brands; (iv) publishing branded content on Creators' social media channels; (v) amplifying the reach of Creators' and brands' content through precise media planning and buying on social media platforms; (vi) providing optimization and retainer services through data analysis and reporting.

For more information on the Company, please log on .