After 23 Years, Celebrated Gallery GALLERIA ON THIRD Moves To Turtle Hill

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carson Kressley and Shadin Hossain at Galleria on Third

NY Tough, original art work c reated by Shadin Hossain

After 23 years, the celebrated gallery Galleria On Third is moving to a new location in Turtle Bay at 907 2nd Ave.

- Galleria on Third founder Shadin HossainNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- After 23 years, the celebrated gallery Galleria On Third is moving to a new location in Turtle Bay at 907 2nd Ave. To celebrate the new, state-of-the-art shop, Galleria on Third will offer 1999 prices through the beginning of December*.Founded by Shadin Hossain in 1999, Galleria on Third is known as one of the City's top framing shops and galleries. He prides himself on customer service and quality work, garnering him some of the most positive Google reviews in New York City.Galleria on Third offers a variety of services, including the best museum-quality framing of everything from art to collectible items to family heirlooms. The gallery has featured artwork by several up-and-coming artists along with more well-known artists such as Romero Brito, DeLaVega, Marc Tetro, fashion icon and TV personality Carson Kressley, and news personality Sandy Kenyon.Over 10 years ago, Shadin and Galleria on Third began hosting Benefit Art Shows that have benefitted The Smile Train, World Vision, Bellevue Hospital, Clean Water Initiative, St. Jude, and The Alzheimer's Association, to name a few. Hossian's benefit work has been featured in the New York Daily News and landed him a coveted spot as an NY1 New Yorker of the Week. During the pandemic, Galleria on Third launched the New York Tough campaign, selling a series of original NYC artwork that benefited first responders.About Galleria on Third's Shadin HossainShadin Hossain migrated from Bangladesh to New York City when he was 17 years old. He arrived without knowledge of the culture or the language and was thrilled to be employed in any job that would have him. After many years he landed a job that would soon become his career; he was hired by a small framing shop. Art has always been a lifetime hobby when he was in Bangladesh but working in NY left little time to work on his craft, but his enthusiasm for art was a determining factor in his success at the framing shop, and he truly excelled beyond expectations. Shadin followed his American dream and opened his own farming gallery and is celebrating 22 years in business.After years of advising and framing other artist's work, Shadin has finally returned to his youthful passion and is creating his own original artwork. He has developed a process that transforms fine art prints into sophisticated three-dimensional designs that have been received by his patrons with great enthusiasm. He continues to develop mixed–medium pieces that are eye-popping, unique, and whimsical that truly encapsulate his sense of charity and generosity.Galleria on ThirdNew AddressIs 907 2Nd Ave, NYCFor hours and more information, please visit*restriction apply

Joe Trentacosta

JT Public Relations Corporation

+1 973-568-8236

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram