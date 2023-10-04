DANA KLISANIN, VISIONARY PSYCHOLOGIST AND LEADING FUTURIST, DEBUTS FUTURE HACK ON OCTOBER 24Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Future Hack is the beginning of an epic journey for kids.

The captivating first installment of "The Chronicles of G.A.I.A." series, empowering young climate activists

- Publishers Weekly

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Genius Cat Books is set to unveil the much-anticipated middle-grade book Future Hack by trailblazer Dana Klisanin this coming October 2023. With a mission to inspire young climate activists and immerse them in the world of anticipatory thinking, Future Hack is the captivating first installment of "The Chronicles of G.A.I.A." series. Lauded by Publishers Weekly for its "messaging around environmental education and individual activism," the novel emboldens the next generation to embrace a growth mindset in the face of crises such as climate change in the post-pandemic era.

Future Hack invites readers on an exhilarating journey reflective of the magic found in the Harry Potter series. This sci-fi adventure introduces Lexa Andromeda, a 12-year-old environmental activist and social media influencer who resembles the iconic Greta Thunberg. Lexa joins forces with other young heroes at Thistleton Academy for Highly Creatives and, a time traveler, united in their noble quest to avert a catastrophic future extinction event.

Within the pages of Future Hack, readers will discover deep-seated themes of love, loss, the role of technology in shaping destiny, and a poignant environmental consciousness. Grayscale art by illustrators Melisca Klisanin and Yeyan Xu features throughout. In an age of ecological uncertainty, Future Hack is more than a book; it's a resounding call to action, challenging us all to envision a brighter, more sustainable future for our fragile planet.

Dana Klisanin and Future Hack (The Chronicles of G.A.I.A. series):

Featured by Forbes as one of the world's top female futurists, Dana's multifaceted career spans from pioneering work in conscious media to global environmental advocacy. As C.E.O. of Evolutionary Guidance Media and Founder of ReWilding: Lab, she's a bridge between innovative strategies and global well-being.

She participated in the 2023 Stanford Existential Risks Conference; her chapter Existential Risk: From Resilience to Antifragility, which speaks to the ability to grow stronger in the face of crises such as climate change and the recent COVID-19 pandemic, was included in the resulting volume, Intersections, Reinforcements, Cascades: Proceedings of the 2023 Stanford Existential Risks Conference.

Now, Dana introduces Future Hack, the inaugural book in the "Chronicles of G.A.I.A." series. The series speaks to environmental activism, education, and empowering the next generation. The kid heroes in this innovative series are recruited by the Global Anticipatory Intelligence Agency (aka: G.A.I.A.) to work on behalf of our fragile planet. The novel encourages middle-grade students to think about their futures and champion the planet.

Future Hack Details:

Dana Klisanin, illus. by Melisca Klisanin and Yeyan Xu. Genius Cat, $18.99 (416p) ISBN 978-1-938447-61-7

