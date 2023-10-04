Modern Life Transforms Life Insurance Process For Financial Professionals With John Hancock Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Modern Life's proprietary quoting technology

Brings Streamlined, Integrated Technology Together with John Hancock's Deep Underwriting Expertise and Innovative Product Offerings

- Michael KonialianBOSTON, MA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Modern Life , a tech-enabled life insurance brokerage announced that financial professionals using the Modern Life platform will now have access to John Hancock's extensive suite of insurance strategies, including term, permanent and variable life products.Financial professionals can leverage Modern Life's digital underwriting capabilities and end-to-end platform to generate quotes, submit applications, and manage in force policies from John Hancock, underscoring both companies' commitment to helping modern financial professionals leverage digital solutions to grow their businesses and confidently serve their clients.Modern Life's comprehensive technology and brokerage solutions utilize data and analytics to accelerate risk management and reduce the quoting process from weeks to just a few days. The platform provides a centralized source for financial professionals to view client information and application statuses and a window into their practices, showing commissions, appointments, and other resources. The technology is supported by a full-service brokerage team specializing in assisting financial professionals with complex cases, offering in-house medical underwriting, advanced case design, and sales resources.“At John Hancock, we consistently look for technology-driven, innovative ways to streamline the life insurance purchase process for both financial professionals and end customers,” said Fred Deminico, Head of Sales, John Hancock.“Modern Life shares this commitment, and we are proud to offer our products on their platform.”“In working with John Hancock, we are better equipping financial professionals to provide clients with the best possible solutions for protecting their loved ones,” said Michael Konialian, CEO and Co-founder of Modern Life.“This collaboration supports our goal of transforming the life insurance buying process, making it dramatically easier to purchase life insurance while still accommodating complex needs and strategies.”To learn more about Modern Life visit .About Modern LifeModern Life is a tech-enabled brokerage for life insurance and financial protection products. With Modern Life, financial professionals nationwide can compare quotes in minutes, perform data-driven underwriting assessments, manage clients from an integrated dashboard, and access more than 25 top carriers. For more information, please visit modernlife. For additional resources, access our press kit .Insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595. MLINY072723330-1

