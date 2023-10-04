Tripadvisor Awards Café Society With Travelers' Choice Award 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Café Society, the culinary homegrown gem is ecstatic to announce its prestigious accolade for the year 2023: the 'Trip Advisor Travelers' Choice Award'. This incredible achievement marks the third consecutive year that Café Society has received this esteemed honor, firmly establishing itself as a favorite among diners and travelers alike Travelers' Choice Award by Trip Advisor is a prestigious accolade honoring restaurants that consistently offer a well-rounded and exceptional experience to global travelers. This recognition is based on the genuine experiences of those who have explored diverse culinary adventures.

Café Society:

One of the finest restaurants in Dubai Marina, Café Society is the city's most sought after venue that combines art deco glamour with artistic expression. Located in the beautiful neighbourhood of King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street, this restaurant in Dubai Marina is a throwback to the golden years of socialising. A celebration of living, Cafe Society is the perfect place to dine in style, grab a bite, eat solo or unwind with friends in luxurious settings.