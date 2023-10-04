Food-Tech App Yallagrub To Revolutionize Dining In The UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Paving the way for innovation in the food-technology industry, YallaGrub will soft launch at the much-awaited Expand North Star 2023, the largest tech show in the world, powered by GITEX Global. YallaGrub is a homegrown platform for bridging the gap between modern diners and restaurateurs. It aims to revolutionize the overall dining experience and is set to be a trailblazer in the F&B tech segment.

The groundbreaking app YallaGrub was founded by a team of women entrepreneurs Anam Fayyaz, Amman Durrani, and Zeest Durrani. The startup is committed to delivering a hassle-free, contactless digital dining experience to customers while simultaneously serving as an aggregator in the F&B and hospitality sector. The founders of the platform identified common challenges faced by customers such as long wait times, unconfirmed bookings and the inconvenience of splitting the bill within a group. On the other hand, restaurant or hospitality chain owners also struggle to resolve issues such as no-show table reservations, low customer satisfaction, staff operational issues, and lower table turnovers leading to the inception of YallaGrub.

In a world where convenience and flavor take precedence, YallaGrub is set to transform the way customers dine, order and appreciate food. The new food-tech app seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with the joy of savoring delicacies. The key features of YallaGrub will include first to market pre-order for dine-in, scan and pay at table, self pick-up, server tip management and split payment that are user-friendly and will ensure a wait-free dining experience at their favorite restaurants.

YallaGrub will collaborate closely with its F&B partners to increase table turnover 2x and optimize operations. This will be achieved through real-time, AI-driven performance analytics that analyze data and enable restaurants to launch value-driven campaigns directly to their customers

YallaGrub will soft launch at Expand North Star 2023 from October 15 – 18 at the Dubai Harbour, Stand No- H9-D30, Hall No- Hall 9 and will be available for download on iOS and Android devices. For more information about YallaGrub and its service offerings, please visit .