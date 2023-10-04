Kuehne+Nagel Launches Carbon Insetting For HVO, Electric Trucks To Be Included

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

New Book & Claim insetting solution for HVO complements the existing offer in Air and Sea Logistics.



Electric vehicles to be included in the offer Key accelerator to reduce emissions in the logistics industry, supporting Kuehne+Nagel's Roadmap 2026.

Schindellegi / CH– Kuehne+Nagel has launched a Book & Claim insetting solution for road logistics customers who purchase Hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to reduce transport emissions. The solution complements the already existing offer in Sea and Air Logistics, with maritime biofuels and SAF, respectively. A comprehensive Book & Claim offer will support Kuehne+Nagel's science-based targets and accelerate the reduction of emissions in the logistics industry.

For the development of a Book & Claim offer for HVO, Kuehne+Nagel cooperated with several external stakeholders to test and validate the scientific and methodological robustness of the concept. The expertise built through the offer in Sea and Air Logistics, provided a strong basis for the project.

“Extending our offer of low-emission solutions for our customers is a key focus of our Roadmap 2026's Living ESG cornerstone. Customers purchasing HVO can now reduce carbon emissions in their value chains. This will increase the demand and therewith the supply of low-emission technologies, to accelerate the decarbonisation of road logistics,” says Hansjörg Rodi, Board Member for Road Logistics at Kuehne+Nagel.

In a first stage, Book & Claim for HVO will be available for customers in Europe, with expansion plans beyond Europe in 2024. Moreover, the team is working on the integration of electric vehicles in the solution.“To decarbonise road logistics, we see HVO only as a bridging solution with battery-electric vehicles as our focus in the future. We expect this to be ready by the end of 2023,” Rodi concludes.

About Kuehne+Nagel:

With over 79,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel is listed in the Swiss blue-chip stock market index, the SMI. The Group is the global number one in air and sea logistics and has strong market positions in road and contract logistics.

Kuehne+Nagel is the logistics partner of choice for 400,000 customers worldwide. Using its global network, logistics expertise and data-based insights, the Group provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for global companies and industries. As a member of the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), Kuehne+Nagel is committed to sustainable logistics by reducing its own environmental footprint and by supporting its customers with low-carbon logistics solutions.