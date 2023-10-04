Dubai Municipality Upgrades Its 'Mobile Food Testing Lab' To Include Chemical And Gemological Testing

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Dubai Municipality has unveiled significant upgrades to its 'Mobile Food Testing Lab', transforming the scope of services it offers in the Emirate of Dubai. This innovative laboratory now incorporates additional testing capabilities, including chemical testing for various consumer goods and products, as well as gemological tests for gemstones examination.

With these recent inclusions, Dubai Municipality aims to establish the 'Mobile Food Testing Lab' as a comprehensive laboratory that also carries out microbiological tests for food products to ensure their safety and quality. The lab is the first of its kind in the UAE and has a unique design as well as advanced technical features.

Hind Mahmoud Mahaba, Director of Dubai Central Laboratory Department at Dubai Municipality, said:“Dubai Municipality has brought new upgrades to its 'Mobile Food Testing Lab,' to include chemical and gemological tests for consumer and commodity products, as well as gemstones. This reflects the Municipality's commitment to expanding its laboratory services and evolving its offerings to meet the needs and demands of Dubai's businesses. Additionally, it demonstrates the Municipality's unwavering commitment to employing cutting-edge technologies to deliver high-level services that ensure the highest standards of safety and quality of products in the markets of Dubai, thereby cementing Dubai's status as an ideal city to reside in. The Municipality remains steadfast in its dedication to maximizing its resources and abilities to enhance and enrich customer experiences.”

“With more than 20 latest and most cutting-edge devices and technologies powered by a series of advanced computer programs, the lab conducts laboratory tests with unparalleled quality, and accuracy and within a short span of time, when compared to traditional devices. This positions the lab as a comprehensive and integrated facility that operates in accordance with various unique standards, effectively meeting the global standard specifications for laboratory tests used in Dubai.” Mahaba added.

The 'Mobile Food Testing Lab' utilizes X-ray, ultraviolet techniques, and other laser applications to carry out tests on precious stones and metals. Additionally, Enzyme-Linked Fluorescent Assay (ELFA) technologies and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) that amplify microbial DNA are used in food tests.

The lab has also received the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation from the Emirates International Accreditation Center, cementing its commitment to international quality standards. The devices and technologies used in the lab are designed to withstand any climatic conditions in the Emirate while also being environmentally friendly as it operates with an advanced Euro 5 rating low-emission engine.

In terms of responsiveness and efficiency, the 'Mobile Food Testing Lab' employs advanced communication tools that enable it to rapidly address any emergency situations in Dubai by connecting seamlessly to the main reporting center at Dubai Municipality.

The 'Mobile Food Testing Lab' participates in all global entertainment, sports, and other events held in Dubai, such as the Global Village and the Dubai World Cup. By implementing campaigns and carrying out patrols to examine various food samples in school canteens, restaurants, and events hosted in Dubai parks, the laboratory also plays a key role in raising awareness of food safety.