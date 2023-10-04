Inauguration Of The First Edition Of Fujairah International Conference On Bee Research

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the first edition of the Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research, organized by the Fujairah Environment Authority and supported by the Fujairah Research Centre, kicks off today and will be held until tomorrow, October 5 at the Double Tree by Hilton in Fujairah.

This first-of-its-kind conference sees over 200 attendees representing various research centers both within and beyond the Emirates, making it a melting pot of knowledge, experience, and innovation, and aims to foster cross-border dialogue among researchers, beekeepers, policymakers, and industry experts, with the goal of advancing the region's apicultural and positioning Fujairah as the epicenter of Middle East honeybee research and innovation.

The conference empowers the region's beekeepers with innovative practices tailored to local conditions. with a focus on addressing challenges unique to the Middle East and proposing effective strategies for honeybee health and habitat protection.

“This unique gathering of beekeeping enthusiasts, experts, and researchers from around the world is a testament to the universal appeal and importance of honeybee research. From the bustling hives of our local apiaries to the distant corners of international apicultural advancements, this conference presents latest solutions and technologies and promotes best practices in hive maintenance, disease prevention, and honey production through workshops and educational initiatives. Our aim is to create a global collaboration amongst experts and industry leaders, where insights from diverse ecosystems merge to shape the future of honey and honeybee science,” commented H.E Aseela Al Moalla – Director of Fujairah Environment Authority.

The conference features a diverse range of topics, including adulterant identification methodologies, management standards for Apis Florea production, IoT sensor validation, sustainable beekeeping practices, and research on native plant-based nectar substitutes adapted to the UAE climate. The event also hosts workshops centered on the use of new technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), pollen identification; and an international panel of experts speaking on discussion on local honeybees & natives' plants; and Fujairah & UAE beekeeping business model challenges. International research centers & institutes from 14 countries are part of the event.