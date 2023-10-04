France demands to end bugs infestation

(MENAFN) French Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau has advised the people to saty collected among an obvious invasion of bedbugs in Paris. Whereas, French legislators are getting ready to lawmaking to challenge the scourge.



“There is no reason for general panic, we are not being invaded by bedbugs,” Rousseau informed a radio station on Tuesday.



“What concerns me is that people do not get cheated by firms that make them pay 2,000 or 3,000 euros (USD2,100 or USD3,100)” to eliminate bedbugs in their homes, he also noted, blaming the pest control division of increasing the state of fear.



Even though bedbugs had greatly disappeared all over Western Europe by the mid-20th Century, they have appeared once more in Paris in lately in the past few years. With insects witnessed on the town`s trains as well as metros in past couple of weeks, town hall lodged an official complaint with the French administration the previous week, requesting it do something to put an end to the invasion.



MENAFN04102023000045015687ID1107188435