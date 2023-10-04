Semiconductor Materials Market: Powering Electronics Advancements, Expected To Reach $62.7 Billion By 2028

The global semiconductor materials market has experienced substantial growth, reaching a valuation of US$ 53.8 billion in 2022. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, with forecasts indicating that the market will reach US$ 62.7 billion by 2028. The market is set to exhibit a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Semiconductor Materials: The Foundation of Electronics

Semiconductor materials are crucial innovations in the electronics industry due to their unique electrical conductivity properties. These materials fall within the conductivity range that lies between metals and insulators. They gain the ability to conduct electricity when exposed to light, heat, or voltage following the doping process, which involves introducing small amounts of impurities to pure semiconductors.

Semiconductor materials are typically categorized into two types: N-type and P-type. N-type semiconductors have an excess of electrons, while P-type materials have a higher positive charge. Semiconductor materials exhibit variable resistance and readily pass current in one direction.

Semiconductor materials are fundamental to the electronics industry, thanks to their high electron mobility, wide temperature tolerance, and low energy consumption.

Electronics manufacturers utilize materials such as silicon (Si), germanium (Ge), and gallium arsenide (GaAs) to replace traditional thermionic devices, enabling the production of lightweight and portable electronic devices. These materials find extensive applications in manufacturing various electronic components, including diodes, transistors, and integrated chips.

Additionally, the availability of these small electronic components has facilitated the production of miniaturized devices. The industry is also benefiting from the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the increasing demand for consumer electronics like smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

Key Market Segmentation: Materials, Applications, End-Use Industries

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global semiconductor materials market, offering forecasts at both the global and regional levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on several factors:

Material Insights:



Silicon Carbide

Gallium Manganese Arsenide

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

Molybdenum Disulfide Bismuth Telluride

Application Insights:



Fabrication



Silicon Wafers



Electronic Gases



Photomasks



Photoresist Ancillaries



CMP Materials



Photoresists



Wet Chemicals

Others

Packaging



Leadframes



Organic Substrates



Ceramic Packages



Encapsulation Resins



Bonding Wires



Die-Attach Materials Others

End-Use Industry Insights:



Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing

Automotive

Energy and Utility Others

Regional Insights: A Global Perspective

The global market covers various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Currently, North America holds the largest share of the semiconductor materials market, driven by factors such as the growing popularity of electronics, technological advancements, and the increasing demand for energy-efficient products.

Competitive Landscape: Leading Players

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape in the global semiconductor materials market. Key players in the industry include:



BASF SE

LG Chem Ltd

Indium Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

KYOCERA Corporation

Henkel AG & Company KGAA

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

International Quantum Epitaxy PLC.

Nichia Corporation

Intel Corporation UTAC Holdings Ltd

Please note that this is a partial list of companies, and the complete list is available in the report.

Key Questions Answered:

Key Attributes: