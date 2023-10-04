Global Industrial Nitrogen Market To Reach Value Of USD 38.74 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial nitrogen market is forecast to be valued at USD 38.74 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Nitrogen gas is used in a wide range of applications and end-uses, some of which include laser cutting, food packaging, coffee production, chemicals, electronics, breweries, oil and gas industries, and laboratories. Some among the primary factors driving growth of industrial liquid nitrogen market include major improvements in industrial gas industry, surge in demand from various end-use industries such as metal cutting and fabrication, manufacturing, and food & beverages industry, and growing demand from pharmaceuticals and medical industry. However, increasingly stringent safety regulations, and structural and regulatory restrictions are some factors expected to hamper market growth to some extent. High production cost and labor force risk driven by accidental leakage of gas are other factors to consider. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ In addition, demand for nitrogen for applications in cryopreservation, cryotherapies, and in cryosurgeries for removing skin tags, moles, and treating skin cancer is expected to remain consistent over the forecast period. Wide applications in preserving blood in blood banks, food freezing, rubber and plastic deflashing and grinding, cooling, preserving of biological samples, metal treating, pulverization, and other temperature-associated applications is also expected to support demand and drive market growth. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2019 USD 18.70 Billion CAGR (2020 - 2027) 5.7% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 38.74 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016--2018 Forecast period 2020--2027 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, volume in million metric tons; and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Types of material, packaging type, animal type, and regions Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals, Air Liquide, Linde, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Cryotec, Bhuruka Gases Limited, Sudanese Liquid Air Company, Cross Country Infrastructure Services Inc., and Canair Nitrogen Inc Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation



Competitive Landscape and Developments

The industrial nitrogen market is fragmented, with a large number of large well as medium-sized companies accounting for a major share in the global market. Intense competition is resulting in companies operating in this market focusing on expanding production capacity to strengthen or expand global footprint. Some of the key players in the market are:



Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Liquide

Linde

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Cryotec

Bhuruka Gases Limited

Sudanese Liquid Air Company

Cross Country Infrastructure Services Inc. Canair Nitrogen Inc

Strategic Development

In October 2018, Linde Group and Praxair merged to become a single entity with a market cap of USD 90 Billion. The merger would further help to consolidate position in the nitrogen market by becoming a global force in terms of geographic footprint.

On November, 2020, Chart Industries, Inc. completed the takeover of the Microbulk cryogenic tank intellectual property, equipment, and related assets from IC Biomedical. The acquisition adds a new, more efficient engineered food processing tank to their specialty product offering. These tanks help in food plants to push liquid nitrogen into the blending process of chicken nuggets.

In January 2021, CIMC Enric Holdings announced that its subsidiary Zhangjiagang CIMC Sanctum Cryogenic Equipment Co., Ltd. recently initiated the Research & Development activity of liquid nitrogen biological containers for long-term cryogenic storage of vaccines, stem cells, plasma, embryos and multiple tissues and organs for use in the biomedical industry.

Key Highlights of Report and Developments



Asia Pacific accounted for 28.1% revenue share in the global market in 2019, and is expected to contribute to contribute significantly to market growth. Increasing metal production and growing construction industry in countries in Europe and Asia Pacific is resulting in rising demand for industrial nitrogen.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial nitrogen market based on form, production technology, distribution and transportation, end-user and regions as follows:



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2020-2027)



Compressed

Liquid

Production Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Cryogenic Fractional Distillation



Pressure Swing Adsorption

Membrane Separation

Distribution and Transportation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Cylinders



Bulk

Tonnage or Pipeline

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Metal Industry



Food and Beverages



Oil and Gas



Chemical

Electronics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

