Physician Growth Partners Advises Urologic Specialists Of NW Indiana In Transaction With Solaris Health

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP") is pleased to have advised Uro Surgery Associates, LLC dba Urologic Specialists of Northwest Indiana ("USNWI"), in its recent partnership with Solaris Health Partners ("Solaris"), a private equity-backed urology platform and portfolio company of Lee Equity Partners. Nine physician shareholders lead Urology Associates of Northwest Indiana.



The Urologic Specialists of Northwest Indiana team will utilize the Solaris partnership to improve back-office support, facilitate the addition of several ancillary service offerings, and further develop their market position. Leveraging the practice's brand reputation and regional dominance, Solaris will continue its focus on providing best-in-class care while enhancing provider recruitment, acquisition opportunities and supplemental growth initiatives in Northwest Indiana and Chicago



Dr. Manoj Rao of USNWI said,“We are looking forward to working with Solaris Health for years to come. Gary Kirsch, along with other doctors in Solaris, are considered to be thought leaders in urology and their support and expertise will help us continue to provide high quality urologic care to all of Northwest Indiana. Solaris's (Chief Development Officer) Josh Peck was instrumental to our group's understanding of the value of this partnership.”



Dr. Rao added,“From early in our process, fellow colleagues had recommended Physician Growth Partners for their advice and strategic support. After meeting with the group, we chose to partner with Robert Aprill and team, who helped us create a blueprint for our approach to an unfamiliar process. We felt very good about our experience and appreciated all the efforts of Robert and his team with this highly complex transaction.”



Dr. Bruce Yalowitz of USNWI also said,“The PGP team did a great job! When one is starting the journey of exploring private equity options, you need more help than you think. They were patient, thoughtful and always available. They led us through the many steps required to achieve our goal. The process is too big to try to do yourself. I would highly recommend them.”



Robert Aprill, Managing Director at Physician Growth Partners, said,“As the independent urology market continues to evolve nationally, the USNWI physicians saw consolidation in their local market as an opportunity to align with other quality, forward-thinking urologists, to better position for the future. Through shared thought leadership and national synergies, USNWI will look to leverage their new partnership with Solaris and secure the practice's future as the leading independent urology group in Northwest Indiana.”



Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP served as legal counsel to Urologic Specialists of Northwest Indiana.



About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active healthcare transaction advisory firms in the US and is dedicated to representing specialty physician practices in transactions with private equity. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction counseling from start to finish.



Founded in 2017, PGP has advised more than 50 practices to successful private equity partnerships.

