ZIGRAM Named One Of India's Best Workplaces For Women By Great Place To Work

- Abhishek Bali, Co-Founder & CEO, ZIGRAMGURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ZIGRAM , a RegTech company specializing in Anti-Money Laundering, Financial Crime Compliance & Emerging Risk solutions has been recognized as India's Best Workplaces for Women 2023 (Mid-size): Top 50 by Great Place to Work! This prestigious recognition underscores the dedication to fostering a diverse, inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive and grow. Achieving this esteemed recognition would not have been possible without the unwavering dedication of our incredible team and the valued support of our clients and partners.As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 100 organizations among India's Best Workplaces for Women 2023 have been recognized. These organizations, among other practices, particularly excel in people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively act on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.“In today's dynamic business landscape, recognizing the importance of gender diversity is not merely an ethical imperative but a strategic necessity. As highlighted in our recent report, the representation of women within the workforce is paramount, especially considering the growing demographic of women consumers. The commitment of each winning organization on India's Best Workplaces for Women 2023 list to improving this representation is commendable. By having more women at all levels of your organization, you are uniquely positioned to understand and cater to the evolving needs of this ever-expanding consumer segment. This augmentation is pivotal for long-term success in today's market, both in India and internationally.Our research shows that the Best Workplaces for Women 2023 deliver a remarkable 5% more positive experience to their female employees, resulting in an astounding 89% of women demonstrating a strong commitment to going the extra mile in their tasks. It is clear that as the cultural experience for women in the workplace improves, so does the overall performance of the organization. Your dedication to creating a nurturing environment is not just empowering your female employees but is also driving business excellence.One of the most encouraging findings in our report is the consistent upward trajectory in the representation of women within the workforce. From 21% in 2021, this figure has risen to an impressive 26% in 2023, a testament to your ongoing commitment to gender diversity. Best Workplaces have excelled in this regard, employing 17% more females in their workforce compared to their peers.However, there is still work to be done. Despite progress, the representation of women in executive, C-level management, and CEO positions in India has remained at 16% over the last two years. This highlights the ongoing importance of fostering greater gender diversity in leadership roles for sustained progress. It is a challenge we must collectively address to ensure that our workplaces truly reflect the diversity of talent and perspectives that drive innovation and excellence.Congratulations to all the winners on achieving this remarkable accomplishment. Your dedication to creating inclusive, empowering, and diverse workplaces not only enriches the lives of your employees but also sets a shining example for the entire business community. Together, we can continue to drive positive change and shape a future where every workplace is a Great Place To Work For All.“-Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, Great Place To Work® India.ZIGRAM was recognized and Certified as a 'Great Place To Work'. In addition, we were qualified to be part of 'India's Best Companies To Work For (Top 100)' in May 2023 and now we have been further recognized as India's Best Workplaces for Women 2023 (Mid-size): Top 50.This is truly special for us since it is a validation of our culture, approach, and focus on being a high-performance, diverse, and inclusive workplace for all. We were able to achieve this within 5 years of inception, making ZIGRAM one of the youngest companies in the region to do so. At ZIGRAM, we are one of the fastest growing RegTech companies in the world and one of the few that can boast over 50% women participation in the workforce, with ~ 45% representation in senior management.-Abhishek Bali, Co-Founder & CEO, ZIGRAM.About ZIGRAMZIGRAM is a leading regulatory technology company, focused on anti-money laundering, financial crime compliance, and emerging risk space. The organization offers advanced SaaS and Data Asset products across use cases such as sanctions screening, adverse press coverage, risk monitoring, anti-money laundering events, supply chain risk, due diligence reports, early warning systems, and country watchlists. It is one of the few companies in the world to offer an 'Integrated RegTech Stack' - Data, Technology & Services – solutions to clients.

