Robotics And Automation Actuators Market To Reach $45.2 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 13.2% CAGR

Robotics and Automation Actuators Market 2032

Robotics and Automation Actuators Market by Type, by Actuation, by End Use Industry : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

- Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Type (Rotary, Linear), by Actuation (Electrical, Mechanical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic), by End Use Industry (Oil and Gas, Chemicals and CPI, Water and Wastewater, Paper and Pulp, Mining, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032".

The robotics and automation actuators market was valued at $13.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $45.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Robotics and automation actuators are devices that are used in robotic and automated systems to control movement, apply force, or perform specific actions. These actuators are a critical component of robotic and automated machinery, enabling machines to perform precise and repetitive tasks with accuracy and efficiency. There are different types of robotics and automation actuators, each with unique capabilities and applications. These actuators can be classified based on their source of energy, such as hydraulic, pneumatic, electric, piezoelectric, or magnetic. Each type of actuator has its advantages and disadvantages, and the selection of the appropriate actuator type depends on the specific requirements of the robotic or automated system.

For example, electric actuators are commonly used in robotic arms used in medical procedures or micro-assembly robots that require precise and accurate positioning. Pneumatic actuators are frequently used in pick-and-place robots or assembly line robots, while hydraulic actuators are often used in heavy-duty industrial robots that require high power and force. Piezoelectric actuators are commonly used in nanorobotics or microscopy that requires precise positioning, while magnetic actuators are used in high-speed and precise positioning applications, such as robotics or linear motors.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Robotics and Automation Actuators Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Robotics and Automation Actuators Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Robotics and Automation Actuators industry include:

· ABB Ltd

· Altra Industrial Motion (Regal Rexnord)

· Crane Holdings, Co

· Curtiss-Wright Corporation

· Flowserve Corporation

· IMI

· MISUMI Group Inc

· Moog

· Rockwell Automation

· SMC Corporation

The robotics and automation actuators market analysis is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for industrial robots, process enhancement ability in 3D printing using linear actuators, and surge in use of robots in healthcare and transportation sector. An increase in demand for industrial robots that use actuators has been witnessed. They are used in robotics to control the movement of the robot's various components, such as its arms, legs, and grippers. As more factories and manufacturing facilities automate their processes, manufacturers require robots that can perform complex tasks with precision and speed. Actuators are a key component of these robots, as they enable precise control of the robot's movements. They are used in robotics to control the movement of the robot's various components, such as its arms, legs, and grippers. Furthermore, the increased demand for industrial robots using actuators is the growing need for flexibility in manufacturing. Soft actuators allow robots to perform a wide range of movements and actions, which makes them ideal for handling a variety of different tasks. This flexibility is particularly important in industries where production processes are constantly changing and evolving. In addition, the decreasing cost of actuators has made them more accessible to a wider range of industries. As the technology behind actuators has improved, their cost has come down, making them a more affordable option for many businesses. Therefore, the increasing demand for industrial robots using actuators is driven by the need for automation, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness in modern manufacturing processes during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Robotics and Automation Actuators Market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing Robotics and Automation Actuators Market opportunities.

2. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

4. In-depth analysis of the Robotics and Automation Actuators Market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

5. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market forecast.

6. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

7. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

