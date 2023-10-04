WBE Canada Announces The 2023 Excellence Awards Finalists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
WBE Canada announces the Finalists for the 2023 Excellence Awards being presented at the National Conference“Women Impact: Leading Innovation & Growth”
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) announces the Finalists for the 2023 Excellence Awards being presented at this year's National Conference“Women Impact: Leading Innovation & Growth” being held November 8-9, 2023 in Toronto, ON.
WBE Canada's Excellence Awards showcase and celebrate achievements in supplier diversity amongst its certified WBE community, Corporate and Government members and Partners. Join us as we applaud the incredible accomplishments of Canadian women-owned businesses and the outstanding progress our corporate and government members are making by creating opportunities for Women Business Enterprises (WBEs) in their supply chains and helping drive Canada's economic recovery and growth.
“Again this year, we have received so many outstanding nominations from across Canada – from women-owned businesses, corporate and government members and our partners who have brought forward individuals and organizations who exemplify leadership, innovation, business growth, success and commitment to the continuing growth of supplier diversity across Canada.'' said Silvia Pencak, President & CEO, WBE Canada.“Our new award this year, Top WBE Exporter, is especially exciting, as we recognize the efforts and successes of certified women-owned businesses who are expanding their businesses globally with strategic export plans, impacting Canada's trade economy. We are also grateful for the support of our awards sponsors who so generously join us in celebrating and supporting our community.”
Here are the Finalists for WBE Canada's 2023 Excellence Awards. We encourage everyone to extend your support and encouragement.
2023 Top Corporation in Supplier Diversity - Finalists
ABC Technologies
Bell Canada
BGIS Global Integrated Solutions
2023 Top Supplier Diversity Leader - Finalists
Carol Attak, BMO
Claudia Santeramo, City of Brampton
Kelly Brown, EDC
2023 Most Improved Supplier Diversity Program - Finalists
Cogeco Inc.
Manulife
Ontario Power Generation (OPG)
2023 Top WBE Supplier - Finalists
Breck Construction
Burnbrae Farms
Gowan Consulting
2023 Top WBE Exporter - Finalists
First Frontier Logistics
MW Experiences Inc.
Wild Prairie Soap Company Inc.
2023 WBE Rising Star - Finalists
HCM Works Inc.
MSP Teambuilding
Open Line Communications Inc.
2023 WBE Canada Champion - Finalists
Centre for Women in Business (CWB)
City of Toronto
Government of Canada
2023 WBE Leaders: Winners to be announced during the Awards Ceremony
2023 President's Award: Winners to be announced during the Awards Ceremony
Congratulations to all 2023 Excellence Awards Finalists! To learn more about our 2023 Excellence Awards visit our Conference website.
Tickets to this year's National Conference including Tradeshow Exhibit Booths are still available. For more information and registration visit our conference website. We look forward to you joining us at this year's event being held in person on November 8-9, 2023 at the Toronto Congress Centre, Toronto, ON
Check out our 2022 Excellence Awards Winners.
About WBE Canada
Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is a Canadian non-profit organization connecting Canadian women-owned businesses to corporate and government supply chains. With over 600 Certified WBEs in its database, WBE Canada is the largest certifying council in Canada committed to providing women-owned businesses with the resources and opportunities they need to compete and succeed in supply chains.
About WBE Canada National Conference
WBE Canada National Conference creates networking, training and promotional opportunities for Canadian women-owned businesses, buyers and leaders from large corporate and government organizations. Whether you are a current member, a certified women-owned business, a partner to WBE Canada or an organization seeking to demonstrate your diversity commitment or expand your reach in new markets, this event is for you! 2023 National Conference highlights Women Impact: Leading Innovation & Growth and showcases how supplier diversity programs create opportunities for women-owned businesses to transform the status quo and inspire forward action.
