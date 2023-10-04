13Th Annual Maryland Women Moving Forward Pre-Release Conference Will Be Held On October 21

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Program assists women who are nearing release from incarceration with resources necessary to support their successful return to the community.

- Judge Julia B. WeatherlyWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Luv u Project is proud to announce that the 13th Women Moving Forward (WMF) Pre-Release Conference will be held on October 21 at the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women (MCIW) in Jessup, MD.Initiated in 2008 by the National Association of Women Judges (NAWJ), the nation's leading voice for women jurists dedicated to ensuring equal justice and access to the courts for women, minorities and other historically challenged groups, the Conference will run from 8 am until 4 pm.The goal of this annual conference is to provide approximately 150 women who are within 6 to 9 months of release, with resources and information necessary to support their successful return to the community.Resources include workshops on a variety of topics such as housing, money and credit management, medical insurance, educational opportunities, family reunification, re-entry mediation services, coping with trauma, substance abuse, and mental health concerns, among others. Workshop topics also include skill building in parenting, anger management, positive thinking, and employment preparation.In addition to workshops, the conference includes a keynote motivational speaker and commentary/guidance from formerly incarcerated women who have successfully transitioned back into society.The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and an all-volunteer steering committee of passionate community activists are the heart of the initiative. The 2023 WMF Conference is co-chaired by Judge Julia B. Weatherly, Elizabeth Adams, and Acting Warden Geneva Holland. Weatherly is among the founders of the program and longtime advocates for maximizing the individual opportunity of successful societal reentry.“Everyone in our community has a vested interest in the success of formerly incarcerated women as they transition back home. This conference supports their journey with as much information and education as we can pack into one day. Our partners want the women at MCIW to know that we appreciate the challenges they face and the efforts they will make to move in a positive direction.” said Judge Weatherly.The conference is funded entirely by public contributions and supporting organizations, including The Luv u Project.The WMF website, , contains a wealth of guides to resources in the community, which serves as a pathway to information and resources after an individual's release. For more information contact: Rich Mattingly at or 240-614-7766.

