4S Mapper Exhibits At Intergeo 2023 To Unveil Its Cfsm Solution Based On Daas, Drones As A Service

DaaS-based CfSM (Car-free Street Mapping) solution │Courtesy of 4S Mapper

Introduction Flyers (Korean) of DaaS-based CfSM (Car-free Street Mapping) solution │Courtesy of 4S Mapper│Courtesy of 4S Mapper

- 100-megapixel high-precision cameras and multi-directional cameras for 3D modeling - Registered for K-water WateRound, recognized for outstanding technology

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 4S Mapper (CEO Lee Seung-ho) will participate in InterGeo 2023 , a Geology and Geological Survey Exhibition in Berlin, Germany, from October 10 to 12.InterGeo 2023, the world's largest geodesy, geoinformatics, and land management trade fair, will feature a new theme, Unmanned Systems. Within this, it will focus on the latest developments and applications of automated air, sea, and land systems.At the exhibition, 4S Mapper will showcase its DaaS-based CfSM (Car-free Street Mapping) solution as well as its VTOL platform-based FIXAR (FIXAR 007) and SHARE (high-precision camera SHARE 100M pro (100 megapixel) oblique camera, PSDK 102S V3) solutions.The CfSM solution is a product that uses deep learning and drones to remove images of vehicles on the road automatically. In July 2022, it was designated an innovative procurement product of a venture startup by Venture Nation, an online platform run by the Public Procurement Service, for its outstanding technology. In July, it was registered as a K-water WateRound platform; in August, it was designated as a K-water Excellent Technology.By completely removing images of vehicles on the road with the CfSM solution, users can accurately see the information on road conditions otherwise obscured by those vehicles. In addition, it can accurately identify potholes and cracks on the road, which are the central causes of traffic accidents, and improve the accuracy of HD maps by precisely identifying lane information. The advantage of this technology is that it reduces inaccuracies and variables in information acquisition compared to traditional technologies, maximizing cost efficiency.“If there are problems with the data already collected, or if it is not useful in practice, we would have to go back to the location and retake the images manually, but the CfSM solution can provide highly accurate results in a single shot, eliminating most of the limitations of existing systems and technologies," added a representative from 4S Mapper.The CfSM solution is also expected to improve its data acquisition accuracy as drone technology advances. Currently, the CfSM solution is utilizing various types of drones (rotary wing, fixed wing, VTOL) and cameras to prove its practicality in diverse environments, such as domestic and international roads, and is proactively applying it to other solutions.4S Mapper, which conducted drone demonstration city projects and regulatory sandbox projects from 2020 to 2022, has developed and secured a ▲ vehicle-free road orthophoto production solution based on deep learning and drone, ▲ 3D model production solution based on multi-directional camera, ▲ drone-based realistic road precision safety map production solution, and ▲ image processing automation solution based on node network distributed processing.In this process, 4S Mapper applied a collaborative system with ADTi, CHCNAV, RIEBO, SHARE, and others to its AI solution to achieve better accuracy in spatial information than existing solutions and to enable modeling of occluded areas.In addition, 4S Mapper emphasized that its solution has demonstrated high positional accuracy. A company representative said, "In the certification evaluation for positioning accuracy, which is most important in building spatial information, the measurement results satisfied the evaluation criteria such as planar positioning accuracy within 5 cm and vertical positioning accuracy within 10 cm.Meanwhile, 4S Mapper is a graduate company of the Digital Content Center, established by the Ministry of Science and ICT and operated by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency and the Next Generation Convergence Contents Industry Association, and is strengthening its global competitiveness through support for external public relations and business networking.

