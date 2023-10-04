Wedding Services Market Expected To Achieve $414.2 Billion By 2030, At A Booming 4.8% Growth Rate By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“wedding services Market ," The wedding services market size was valued at $160,587.40 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $414,285.70 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Destination wedding is falling under wedding services market trends and is also becoming popular among millennial and every 1 out of 4 couples is opting for destination wedding in the American region which is leading to rise in wedding services market demand worldwide. In addition, the wedding in the New York City are the most luxurious destination weddings by far. It is not astonishing that the average wedding costs is over $70,000. In addition, the top locations for destination weddings in the U.S. are California, Florida, and Nevada and the top locations for destination wedding outside the U.S. are Mexico, Caribbean, and Hawaii.

Furthermore, 350,000 destination weddings take place every year and Las Vegas is the leader for weddings with around 1 lakh and more weddings per year. In addition, destination weddings are a very popular option for second marriages and very 1 in 3 of all destination weddings are from second marriages. Therefore, the ratio of couple opting for destination wedding is rising every year, which is propelling the wedding services market growth in the process.

The report is analyzed by booking type, which includes online booking and offline booking. The wedding services industry report further segments the market on the basis of planning type such as full planning service, partial planning services and day of coordination. Based on service type, the market is further classified into videography/photography services, catering services, decoration services, transport services, wedding planning services and others. On the basis of wedding type, the market is bifurcated into destination wedding and local wedding. Furthermore, it includes revenue generated from the wedding services across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Based on wedding type, the local wedding segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global wedding services market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. There is more value and importance being held toward experiences first trend, which is propelling the couples to opt for local wedding. Moreover, the destination wedding segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in trend toward destination wedding among the millennial couples.

Based on booking type, the offline booking segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global wedding services market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because numerous couples prefer to see what they'll be getting in person rather than ordering online. However, the online booking segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030. Now-a-days people are preferring online wedding planners and bookings for their marriage, which is propelling the market growth for online booking of wedding services around the world.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global wedding services market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, as wedding services markets of Asia Pacific particularly from South East Asia are identical with opulent, extortionate multiple-day celebrations, which comprise a huge crowd with big celebration.

The players operating in the global wedding services market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the wedding services market include- Augusta Cole Events, Colin Cowie, David Stark, Fallon Carter, A Charming Fête, Nordic, Adventure Weddings, JZ Events, Lindsay, Landman, Eventures Asia (Bali), and BAQAA Glamour Weddings & Events.

Key findings of the study:

○ By booking type, the offline booking segment is likely to remain the dominant segment in the year 2020, and is expected to gain wedding services market share in the coming years.

○ By planning type, the full planning services segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

○ By service type, catering services was the dominating segment in 2020, however photography/videography services is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

○ By type, destination wedding is anticipated to be the fastest growing wedding services market segment during the forecast period.

○ By region, North America dominated in terms of the market share in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Wedding Services Market Report:

. Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

. Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

. Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

. Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

. Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

. Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

. Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

. Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

. Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

