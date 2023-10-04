Iot Sensors Market Size Is Anticipated To Garner $141.80 Billion By 2030 | Registering A CAGR Of 28.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the IoT Sensors Market by Type, Network Technology, and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global IoT sensors market size is expected to reach $141.80 billion by 2030 from $12.37 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Internet of Things (IoT) is a complex technology. It has several architecture layers and a network of connected devices that interact with each other to build convenient and valuable applications. Although the components of IoT systems may vary depending on scope and scale of the application, most of these tools share data collection mechanisms and rely on sensors.

IoT sensor is a device that captures real-world data and translates it into a piece of information that could be interpreted by other instruments. There are many different types of sensors used in IoT applications, including acoustic, vibration, load, motion, water & air quality, and even infrared radiation.

The Bluetooth enabled IoT sensor, which is the most commonly offered wireless type sensor that allows data to be transferred to central terminal for processing on a regular basis. Many of the wireless type sensors incorporate button or coin cell batteries that allow sensors to acquire data as long as the battery keeps feeding power. Wireless communication function included in these sensors enables to send acquired data to other devices.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the IoT sensors industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, IoT sensors market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the IoT sensors industry include:

⦁Texas Instruments

⦁TE Connectivity

⦁STMicroelectronics

⦁NXP Semiconductor

⦁Infineon Technologies

⦁Honeywell

⦁Siemens

⦁General Electric

⦁OMRON Corporation

⦁Murata Manufacturing Co.

Prominent factors that drive the growth of the IoT sensors market include increasing use of sensors in IoT applications, high demand for connected and wearable devices, and growth in use of IoT sensors in automotive and industrial sectors. However, data privacy and security related concern restricts the IoT sensors market growth. Conversely, surging demand for industrial IoT sensors in development of smart cities is anticipated to provide potential opportunities for the expansion of the IoT sensors market.

Region wise, the IoT sensors market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The analysis had identified that Asia-Pacific contributed for maximum revenue in 2020, and is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. Rapid growth of industrialization and development of smart cities are the key factors responsible for the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. In addition, Asia-Pacific is the largest contributor to automotive industry due to growing economy and advancements in regular framework of sensors.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises analytical depiction of the global IoT sensors market outlook along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall IoT sensors market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and IoT sensors market opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁The current IoT sensors market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the IoT sensors market share of key vendors.

