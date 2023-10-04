CENTRAL FLORIDA HEALTHCARE CHOOSES WELLBOX AS ITS CHRONIC CARE MANAGEMENT PROVIDER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Wellbox recently announced that Central Florida Health Care has agreed to retain Wellbox for Chronic Care Management (CCM) services.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wellbox , a population health company focused on improving outcomes in chronically ill populations, recently announced that Central Florida Health Care has agreed to retain Wellbox for Chronic Care Management (CCM) services. Central Florida Health Care (CFHC) has 15 sites in Polk, Hardee, and Highlands Counties, including three mobile healthcare units to serve the most rural areas of the tri-county site. With over 70,000 unique patient lives under management, CFHC provides compassionate, high-quality, affordable primary and preventative health care.Wellbox will now engage CFHC patients with virtual care management solutions to expand patient access to care and improve patient outcomes. Wellbox will also work closely with CFHC Clinical and Quality teams to reinforce treatment plan adherence and care gap closures with patients. Wellbox leverages proprietary technology tied directly to the healthcare system's EHR to provide high-quality clinical care while encouraging patients to take a more proactive role in managing their wellness. The Wellbox program has a successful track record with increasing patient engagement, closing patient gaps, and improving preventative care measures across the Medicare and Medicare Advantage populations.“Our primary focus is to ensure our entire population, most of whom live in rural areas, have access to quality healthcare that is both affordable and convenient,” said Ann Claussen, CEO of Central Florida Health Care.“Partnering with Wellbox allows us to do just that: expand our reach with services that will drive better patient engagement and better outcomes for our patients.”Since 2015, Wellbox has been on a mission to increase access to healthcare among high-risk, high-cost populations. Their CCM program uniquely leverages cutting-edge technology paired with proactive and on-demand nurse support, ensuring patients easily get the care they need when needed. Wellbox is committed to creating positive healthcare experiences and outcomes by increasing engagement and empowering people to live well.“Wellbox and Central Florida Health Care have very similar missions, making a partnership between our organizations natural,” said Patrick Stevenson, COO of Wellbox.“We are excited to work together to enhance the quality of life for their chronically ill patient population with preventative care, direct access to a nurse, and a CCM program that drives measurable, objective results.”About WellboxWellbox is a healthcare company that offers a full-suite of care management solutions intended to enhance patient engagement and drive better outcomes. They partner with physicians, as a seamless extension of their practice, to provide end-to-end chronic care management, value-based metrics, and care gap closure. The Wellbox team of registered nurses leverage proprietary technology, tied directly to the practice EHR, to provide high-quality care that encourages people to take a more proactive role in managing their wellness. Wellbox is committed to creating positive healthcare experiences for patients and their families, while reducing the negative financial impact of chronic illness on the healthcare system. Visit our website at to learn more.

