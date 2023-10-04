Special Olympics Georgia Prepares To Host State Fall Games

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) is delighted to host the 2023 State Fall Games on Friday, October 6th, and Saturday, October 7th at Freedom Park and other locations in Valdosta, Georgia. SOGA is excited to welcome all athletes, coaches, volunteers, and spectators. Athletes will be competing in multiple events including Bocce, Cycling, Golf, and Softball.



The festivities will start on Friday, October 6th with the Opening Ceremonies at 7:30 pm., followed by the Lighting of the Torch from the LETR Executive Council members and local law enforcement. Mayor Scott James will perform the Welcome and Opening Games Declaration to kick off the competition. After the presentations are complete all athletes and delegates in attendance are invited to enjoy the fireworks show!



The competition will start on Saturday, October 7th at 8:00 am and continue at different venues until 4 pm. Athletes will also have the chance to attend Special Smiles, where they will receive a free dental screening. All athletes who fully complete the Healthy Athlete screening will receive a Chick-fil-A gift card.



Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Marlow's Tavern, and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes. Special Olympics Georgia would also like to thank our Platinum State Sponsors: Coca-Cola and Knights of Columbus.



Special Olympics Georgia would also like to thank the Presenting Sponsors for the 2023 State Fall Games: Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), Berry Global, and Mingledorff's, Inc. Without the dedication and support of these loyal sponsors, the 2023 State Fall Games would not be possible.



About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 17,731 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. For more information, visit .

