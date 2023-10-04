Germany gets ready to transfer thousands of units to Russian border district

(MENAFN) Germany is in the process of finalizing plans for the deployment of a brigade of German soldiers to Lithuania, as revealed by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in an interview with news outlet ERR on Monday. This strategic move is part of an ongoing effort between Germany and Lithuania to create a comprehensive road map for the deployment, signaling a significant step in bolstering defense capabilities along the Russian border.



Several weeks prior to this announcement, Minister Pistorius disclosed Berlin's intention to send up to 4,000 troops to Lithuania, where approximately 1,500 German soldiers are already stationed as part of a NATO battlegroup. The decision underscores Germany's commitment to reinforcing security measures in the Baltic region, aligning with NATO's broader strategy to ensure stability and deter potential threats.



Minister Pistorius emphasized that there is substantial groundwork yet to be covered before the soldiers can be deployed effectively. He stated that both Germany and Lithuania are actively engaged in formulating a comprehensive road map, with the aim of establishing a clear and structured approach to the deployment. It is anticipated that this roadmap, along with a detailed operational plan, will be finalized by the end of November or early December, setting the stage for the subsequent steps in the deployment process.



This collaborative effort between Germany and Lithuania serves as a testament to the collective commitment within NATO to fortify defense infrastructure along the eastern flank. The forthcoming deployment of German troops reflects a strategic response to regional security concerns and underscores the importance of unity and collaboration among NATO member states. As preparations advance, the international community will closely observe the development of this initiative and its broader implications for regional security dynamics.



