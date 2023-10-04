EU unsuccessful to release EUR5 billion assistance to Ukraine

(MENAFN) During a visit to Kiev, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, announced that the European Union is exploring the possibility of allocating a substantial EUR5 billion military aid package to Ukraine for the year 2024. This initiative comes in the wake of Hungary's ongoing veto on the existing EUR500 million "European Peace Facility" fund, which has yet to be rescinded.



In a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, Borrell outlined the proposal for a new multi-annual bilateral allocation under the European Peace Facility, earmarking up to EUR5 billion for the upcoming year. He expressed optimism about reaching a consensus on this matter before the conclusion of the year. Notably, Borrell refrained from addressing the status of the current European Peace Facility funds, which Hungary has held up since May.



Despite the existing impasse regarding the funding, Borrell affirmed the European Union's unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine across all dimensions. While the specific details surrounding Hungary's position on the funding issue were not explicitly mentioned, Borrell's statements indicate a continued dedication to bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities and security.



The European Union's consideration of a substantial military aid package underscores the significance of Ukraine's geopolitical position and the broader regional dynamics. The ongoing deliberations surrounding funding allocation shed light on the complexities of diplomatic negotiations within the European Union. As discussions continue, stakeholders will closely monitor developments in European Union-Ukraine relations and the potential implications for the broader European security landscape.



