(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged Russia's enduring bond with the Armenian people, considering them as natural allies. However, he voiced apprehensions regarding the current leadership's policy choices, which Moscow views as potentially detrimental to the longstanding bilateral relationship. Peskov's statements came in response to Armenia's parliamentary ratification of the Rome Statute, a pivotal treaty conferring legal jurisdiction to the International Criminal Court (ICC).



Highlighting Russia's stance on the matter, Peskov stated that they had previously conveyed their reservations to the Armenian authorities. From the outset, Moscow held a skeptical view of this decision, perceiving it as potentially adverse to the mutual interests and cooperative ties shared between the two nations. He reiterated Moscow's continued belief that endorsing the Rome Statute represented an erroneous course of action in terms of bilateral relations.



This development underscores the nuanced dynamics at play in the geopolitical landscape of the Caucasus region. The Kremlin's expressed concerns signal a heightened vigilance towards policy decisions made by its regional allies, reflecting the intricate web of diplomatic considerations that influence international relations. The ratification of the Rome Statute by Armenia's parliament introduces a new dimension to their diplomatic discourse, potentially prompting further discussions on the implications of this decision for the broader region. As these concerns are brought to light, the future trajectory of Russo-Armenian relations remains a subject of keen interest for observers of international affairs.



