Russia plans substantial visa fee upsurge for residents of European countries

(MENAFN) In a reported move, Russia is poised to implement substantial hikes in visa fees for citizens hailing from European Union (European Union) member states and a selection of other European nations, as outlined by business outlet RBK. Government sources suggest that a commission has already granted approval for the proposed alterations, which were put forth by the Foreign Ministry. Alongside the European Union's 27 member nations, the draft bill also includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland among the countries set to be affected by the forthcoming changes.



Notably, Denmark, a European Union member, received specific mention in the report. In 2008, Moscow and Copenhagen entered into an agreement aimed at streamlining the visa application process. However, bilateral relations between the two nations have faced challenges in recent years. Following Denmark's decision to reduce the issuance of entry documents to Russian nationals, the Russian consulate in Copenhagen took the step of suspending its visa operations in September, further adding to the complexities in Russo-Danish diplomatic relations.



This impending increase in visa fees marks a significant development in Russia's visa policy, particularly concerning European countries. The move not only holds potential implications for the ease of travel and diplomatic interactions but also signals a broader shift in Russia's approach towards its international relations. As these alterations take effect, stakeholders across diplomatic, business, and travel sectors will closely monitor the impact on interactions between Russia and the affected European nations.



