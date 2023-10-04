Senior pentagon representative ‘executed’ quarrelling dogs

(MENAFN) A senior Pentagon official, Frederick Douglass Moorefield Jr., has been accused of involvement in a dog fighting ring following a police raid on his residence. The search yielded incriminating evidence, including veterinary steroids, carpets stained with blood, and a rudimentary electric device purportedly used for euthanizing animals that lost in fights. Reports indicate that five dogs were removed from his home as part of the investigation.



Last month, Moorefield and an alleged accomplice were apprehended and subsequently charged with promoting and advancing an animal fighting venture. The United States Department of Justice issued a press release on Monday, disclosing the charges. Both individuals were released on bail, pending trial, after their arrest.



According to the official statement, Moorefield and his co-defendant utilized an encrypted messaging application to communicate with fellow dog-fighting trainers. Their exchanges encompassed coordinating matches and devising strategies to conceal their activities from law enforcement. Moorefield operated under the pseudonym "Geehad Kennels" for his alleged dog-fighting enterprise, while his accomplice, identified as Mario Damon Flythe, referred to his operation as "Razor Sharp Kennels."



These allegations against a senior Pentagon official have triggered a significant legal proceeding, shedding light on an illicit and inhumane activity. The charges not only raise questions about the individual's conduct but also draw attention to broader issues surrounding animal welfare and ethical conduct within influential organizations. This case will undoubtedly be closely monitored as it navigates through the legal process, with potential implications for both Moorefield's career and the wider discussion on combating illegal activities related to animal cruelty.



