(MENAFN) The Russian Investigative Committee has formally implicated four high-ranking Ukrainian military figures in the planning of more than 100 "terrorist attacks" involving drones, targeting civilian infrastructure. In an announcement on Tuesday, the agency declared that it had amassed sufficient evidence to bring terrorism-related charges against these commanders in absentia. Russia intends to pursue the arrest of these suspects, as stated by the committee.



The individuals identified by the committee include Kirill Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, along with Air Force and Navy commanders Nikolay Oleshchuk and Aleksey Neizhapa. Additionally, Sergey Purdenyuk, the commander of the 383rd drone regiment of the Air Force, was named as one of the alleged perpetrators. These purported offenses are said to have occurred between April 2022 and September 2023.



Russian authorities have consistently accused Kiev of launching fixed-wing kamikaze drones directed at targets within Russian territory. In response, senior Ukrainian officials have publicly referred to these drones as "unidentified," refraining from explicitly disavowing their country's involvement in the attacks. This ongoing dispute has further exacerbated tensions between the two nations, underscoring the complexities of their geopolitical relations. The allegations against these Ukrainian commanders represent a significant development in the already strained diplomatic landscape, potentially carrying far-reaching implications for regional stability and international relations.



MENAFN04102023000045015687ID1107188375