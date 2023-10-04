Global PVDF Membrane Market To Reach Value Of USD 1,568.28 Million By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PVDF membrane market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,568.28 Million by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The PVDF membrane market is being driven by increasing demand from oil & gas, coatings, photovoltaic films, and electrical industries. Increase in the demand for research and development activities is also propelling the market. Market players are investing in advanced PVDF membrane technologies to replace metals and plastics. On the other hand, rising concerns about environment and health and unstable prices are expected to hamper the PVDF membrane market during the forecast period. Increasing need for efficient filtration technology for water and rising demand in the biopharmaceutical industry to manufacture purified drugs are boosting the PVDC membrane market. Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ Surge in use of PVDF membranes in nano-filtration has propelled the market. Stringent regulations regarding imposed on release and treatment of industrial and municipal wastes are driving the demand for PVDF membranes. On the other hand, high prices of PVDF membranes are likely to restrain the market during the forecast period. Segments Covered in Report

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2019 USD 582.3 Million CAGR (2020–2032) 7.9% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 1,568.28 Million Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2020–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR from 2020 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, technology, application, end-use industry, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Merck Millipore, Cytiva, Arkema, Koch Separation Solutions, Pall, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GVS, Membrane Solutions, CITIC Envirotech, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Check out our latest discount on report @

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global market for PVDF membranes is fairly fragmented, with numerous small- as well as medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major share of the global market. Manufacturers operating in the market are desegregated across the value chain. Key companies operating in the market are well-equipped with large manufacturing facilities and they are also engaged in various research and development activities. Some of the prominent players operating in the PVDF membrane market are:



Merck Millipore

Cytiva

Arkema

Koch Separation Solutions

Pall

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GVS

Membrane Solutions

CITIC Envirotech Bio-Rad Laboratories

In June 2020, MICRODYN-NADIR released a new brand for their line of hollow-fiber PVDF ultrafiltration products. MICRODYN PureULTRA is employed to treat groundwater, surface water, tertiary treated wastewater, and seawater.

In August 2019, Toray Industries released a new product called TORAYFIL HFU-B2315AN. It is a pressurized PVDF ultrafiltration membrane module for application in water reuse and pre-treatment of seawater RO systems.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Key Highlights of Report



The hydrophilic PVDF membrane has low protein binding feature and it is ideal for sterile filtration of biopharmaceutical fluids. This type of PVDF membrane has excellent endotoxin removal efficiency and it is also perfect for IV filters of 96–120 hours.

Nano-filtration is a separation process that uses organic, thin-film composite membranes with pore sizes ranging from 0.1 nm to 10 nm. Nanofiltration membranes operate at a lower pressure and they have lower discharge volumes and retention concentration than reverse osmosis (RO).

The biopharmaceutical end-use industry segment held the largest market share in 2019, owing to high investments made by companies in research and development. The segment is likely to continue to expand significantly during the forecast period. Rise in the demand from the biopharmaceutical sector and implementation of stringent regulations in the Asia Pacific region are projected to drive the PVDF membrane market during the forecast period

For more information about this report visit:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global PVDF membrane market based on type, technology, application, end-use industry, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Ultrafiltration



Microfiltration

Nanofiltration

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



General Filtration



Sample Preparation



Bead-based Assays

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Biopharmaceutical



Industrial



Food & Beverage

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Construction Sealants Market By Resin Type, By Usage, By Product Type, By Application, By Industry Vertical, Forecasts to 2027

Plastic Waste Management Market By Polymer Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, LDPE, PET, PVC), By Source (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), By Service (Recycling, Energy Recovery, Landfills), By Application (Packaging, Construction, Textile, Building & Construction, and Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Water Treatment Biocides Market By Application (Oil & Gas, Mining, Municipal Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper, Swimming Pools, Power Plants), By Product Type (Non-oxidizing Biocides, Oxidizing Biocides), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Collagen Peptides Market , By Form (Solid and Liquid), By Source (Bovine, Porcine, and Marine & Poultry), By Application (Nutritional Products, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, and Personal Care Products), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Electrochemical Glass Market Size, Share, Trends, By Material (Transition Metal Oxide, Nanocrystal, Polymer, Viologen, Reflective Hydride), By Technology (Passive Glasses, Low E-Glasses, Active Glasses), By Product, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: PVDF Membrane Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



Syngas Market

Carbon Steel Market

White Spirit Market

Silica Gel Market

Structural Foam Market

Ethylene Oxide Market

Water Based Adhesives Market

Benzyl Alcohol Market

Catalyst Market

Cresol Market

Lubricants Market

Vinyl Ester Market

Isobutene Market

Optical Coating Market

Oleochemicals Market

Paraffin Wax Market

Propane Market

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Zinc Oxide Market Flame Retardants Market





Tags PVDF Membrane Market PVDF Membrane Market size PVDF Membrane Market share PVDF Membrane Market trend market research us Related Links