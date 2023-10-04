Global Liquid Fertilizer Market To Reach Value Of USD 3.70 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global liquid fertilizer market is estimated to reach value of USD 3.70 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The constant rise in global population is the key factor driving the demand for food, which has resulted in increased fertilizer consumption. Concerns regarding releas of hazardous chemicals into the environment and their adverse effect on the health of humans and animals is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Governments are focusing on the use of eco-friendly fertilizers (EFFs) in agriculture. Various NGOs are also organizing farmer education programs in order to provide information about EFFs and their benefits in long term. Hence, awareness about using liquid fertilizers among farmers has increased significantly. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ The key element in liquid fertilizers is nitrogen, which accelerates growth of plants and helps in the photosynthesis process. These fertilizers basically come in water soluble form, which makes their absorption easy. The contribution of liquid fertilizers to the agriculture sector is remarkable. These fertilizers offer maximum uniformity, which, in turn provides consistent coating,With the help of this coating, plants can receive proper nutrients in any environment. Segments Covered in the report

Report Details Outcome The market size in 2019 USD 2.26 Billion CAGR (2020–2027) 3.8% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 3.70 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Forecast period 2020--2027 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, volume in million metric tons, and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Nutrients type, manufacturing process, compounds, crop type, fertilizer application method, and regions Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey. Key companies profiled Yara International ASA, AgroLiquid AD, Nutri-Tech Solutions Pty Ltd, ICL Fertilizers, Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Plant Food Company Inc., K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Compo Expert GmbH, Kugler Company, and Foxfarm Fertilizer Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Competitive Landscape

The global market for liquid fertilizers is mostly fragmented, with a large number of key players focusing on research and development activities in order to provide the best fertilizer that would be beneficial for soil, crops, and the environment. Some of the major players are mentioned below,:



Yara International ASA

AgroLiquid AD

Nutri-Tech Solutions Pty Ltd

ICL Fertilizers

Haifa Chemicals Ltd

Plant Food Company Inc.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Compo Expert GmbH

Kugler Company Foxfarm Fertilizer

Strategic Development

In November 2020, AgroLiquid introduced springuP, a liquid phosphorus product. This invention would help boost crop productivity by providing phosphorus (P), potassium, and nitrogen at an early stage.

In In September 2019, Ruralco Holdings Limited (Ruralco) was acquired by Nutrien, Ltd. This acquisition has been beneficial to stakeholders of Nutrien as they were able to expand their business in Australia.

In December 2020, Brineflow LTD., a manufacturer of liquid nitrogen fertilizers, started the construction of a terminal at the port of Sunderland, U.K. in order to maintain its

storage and import activities to meet the requirement of liquid fertilizers in the agriculture sector

In May 2018, Yara International ASA bought Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes (Brazil),This acquisition helped the acquirer to expand its business by adding nitrogen production assets to its portfolio in Brazil.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In June 2019, EuroChem Group increased its fertilizer production by introducing a third blending plant in Brazil. The new facility is spread over an area of 27,000 square meters,. This was another move for the ongoing expansion of Fertilizantes Tocantins (FTO), a subsidiary of EuroChem, operating as a major fertilizer distribution business in Brazil.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold 35.2% share of the global market, during the forecast period, due to continuous adoption of updated technologies to improve the crop yield of throughout the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global liquid fertilizer market based on nutrients type, manufacturing process, compounds, crop type, fertilizer application method, and region as follows:



Nutrient Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)



Phosphorus



Nitrogen



Potassium

Micronutrients

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)



Organic

Synthetic

Compound Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)



CAN



UAN



MAP



DAP

Potassium Nitrate

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)



Cereals



Oilseeds



Fruits

Pulses

Fertilizer Application Method Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)



Direct Soil Application



Fertigation

Folias Spray Application

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

