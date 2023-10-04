At The 2023 Gwangju Design Biennale, Lifestyle Pavilion Brings Human Living Styles To Life Through Design


A scene from the Lifestyle Pavilion at Gwangju Design Biennale | Photo by AVING News

The Lifestyle Pavilion in the 2023 Gwangju Design Biennale is filled with works that allow visitors to encounter human living styles through design.

GWANGJU, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Since its opening ceremony on the 6th, the Gwangju Design Biennale, a 62-day grand event, has attracted crowds nationwide. The Gwangju Institute of Design Promotion (Director Jin-hee Song) announced that the cumulative number of visitors to the 10th Gwangju Design Biennale has exceeded 40,000 (as of the 16th).

As the Gwangju Design Biennale gained popularity this year, families have visited the exhibition halls over the weekends. A flood of posts related to the Gwangju Design Biennale spread on social media as more people observed the“Future of Design” and“Current State of Gwangju's Industry” in the Biennale on-site.

The Lifestyle Pavilion is filled with works that allow visitors to encounter human living styles through design. They can explore personalization and eco-friendliness in designs and transformation of living spaces by generations and tastes.

Representatively, Kim Young-kyu × Hugrug 's 'Pet's Home (Banryoh-ui Jip)' and Professor Nam Tek-jin's Lab × Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)'s 'Safe Home (Anjeon-han Jip)' are evaluated as new space designs created by contemporary trends and the influence of COVID-19. Rooming showcased the most symbolic Finnish designs, including ARTEK, Arabia Finland, MAJAMOO, and Verso Design.

In the Lifestyle Pavilion, two themes recommended by Na Geon, the General Director of the 2023 Gwangju Design Biennale, are exhibited among his 'Top 10.' First, 'Personal Eyewear' is a work by Breezm X Coptic. Breezm said that most eyeglasses are not made in various sizes, causing inconvenience for everyone with faces different from each other. It continued that Breezm, a personal eyewear brand, uses 3D scanning technology to scan the user's face and create customized eyeglasses based on unique facial features.

More than just size adjustments, Breezm said it considers physical, aesthetic, and optical factors when making eyeglasses. The company said it is minimizing user discomfort from the moment of purchasing to equipping - innovating the eyeglass industry using IT, data, and 3D manufacturing technology.

'At Last' by Spore Korea × Lennah Kuskoff × Loop Biotech is another artwork that caught the visitors' eyes. Chemical materials, such as plastics or styrofoam disguised as convenience, have long hurt human life. Spore Korea's mushroom mycelium-based material uses agricultural waste to create packages and products that return to the earth as soil after use, presenting a sustainable life cycle. Using this material, the vase and flowerpot designs signify the natural return of humans and plants in their final moments.

Virtual Tour at the Pavilion by AVING News

