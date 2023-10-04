PERKINS RESTAURANT & BAKERY® CELEBRATES 65 YEARS, FLIPS PANCAKES TO 65 CENTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PERKINS RESTAURANT & BAKERY® CELEBRATES 65 YEARS

Iconic brand poised to usher in a new era of innovation and growth

ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Perkins Restaurant and Bakery® , a leading family-dining restaurant, is celebrating 65 years of success. The iconic brand, famous for delicious, fresh-baked pies and all-day breakfast, continues to lead the industry after more than six decades while staying true to its core values and commitment to quality food and service. To celebrate the anniversary with their guests, from October 9 to October 15, Perkins is honoring its roots and serving up pancakes for just 65 cents.“As we enter our 65th year as the nation's leading family restaurant, Perkins continues to appeal to loyal fans and attract new guests with our exceptional food, hospitality, and value,” said Diana Garcia-Lorenzana, Vice President of Marketing for Perkins Restaurant & Bakery.“Perkins started as a pancake house, and pancakes have remained a popular staple on our menu throughout the years. It was natural to spotlight them for our 65th anniversary and offer our guests a delicious way to celebrate this momentous occasion with us.”The 65-cent pancakes at Perkins will only be available for one week. This offer is good for dine-in only at participating locations. Perkins is also welcoming the 65th anniversary with some fanfare. The company will unveil vintage-inspired merchandise, launch community initiatives that further connect the brand to the areas it serves, and hold special events to commemorate the significant milestone.In 1958, when the price of a first-class postage stamp was four cents, the first Perkins Pancake House opened in Cincinnati, Ohio. Named after brothers Matt and Ivan Perkins, the small pancake house grew throughout the years and now has more than 270 company-owned and franchised locations in 32 states and two Canadian provinces. In 2023, as Perkins Restaurant and Bakery® celebrates 65 years of restaurant industry success, it is also looking at an exciting and promising future, including expanding the franchising program, menu innovation, and leaning into technology.“Community has long been at the heart of our brand,” added Garcia-Lorenzana.“We are excited to further connect with our local communities and continue to support them during our big anniversary and beyond.”For more information, visit or follow on social @EatAtPerkins.About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®Founded in 1958 as a single pancake house, Perkins has more than 270 company- owned and franchised locations across 32 states and Canada. Over the years this legacy brand has become legendary. Perkins was named a Top 50 Privately Held Chain by FSR magazine and a Top 500 Franchise by Franchise Times.Known for serving breakfast all day long, Perkins expansive menu includes popular breakfast items such as the Build-Your-Own Breakfast, made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, and Bottomless Pot of Coffee®. The menu also features signature lunch and dinner options, from soups, salads, burgers, and sandwiches to hearty homestyle entrées. What truly sets Perkins apart is the iconic in-store bakery, which offers a wide selection of fresh-made pies and other treats, including their signature Mammoth Muffins®. They are proud to serve up quality food along with rewarding, craveable experiences that call everyone back to the table. All menu and bakery items are available to order online at perkinstogo.As a leading full-service concept within the FSR space, Perkins continues to grow its corporate presence and with multi-unit franchise operators by offering a number of flexible build options.To learn more about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit .

Brianne Barbakoff

Ink Link Marketing

+1 305-631-2283

