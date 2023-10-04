Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ADME Toxicology Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The ADME toxicology testing market is expected to reach $14.05 billion in 2027, growing at a 10.9% CAGR, per TBRC's ADME Toxicology Testing Global Market Report 2023.

The ADME toxicology testing market is driven by novel drug demand. North America is poised to lead with major players, including AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Boehringer Ingelheim, Laboratory Corporation of America, Corning, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Lonza Group, Dassault Systèmes, Catalent, Charles River Laboratories.

ADME Toxicology Testing Market Segments

. By Product Type: Instruments, Software Solutions, Assays Systems, Reagents, Other Products

. By Method: Cellular Assay, Biochemical Assay, In Silica, Ex-vivo

. By Technology: Cell Culture, High Throughput, Molecular Imaging, OMICS Technology, Other Technologies

. By Application: Systemic Toxicity, Renal Toxicity, Hepatotoxicity, Neurotoxicity, Other Applications

. By End-User: Cosmetics And Household Products, Pharmaceutical Industry, Animal Industry, Food Industry, Other End Users

. By Geography: The global ADME toxicology testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

ADME toxicology testing is a set of studies conducted to assess the potential toxicity of a substance or drug candidate based on its absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) properties. These tests are used in drug development to ensure the well-being of individuals exposed to substances.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. ADME Toxicology Testing Market Trends And Strategies

4. ADME Toxicology Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. ADME Toxicology Testing Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

