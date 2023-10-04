Former World Motogp Champion Marc Marquez Leaving Honda

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Paris: Marc Marquez will leave Honda, where he won his six world MotoGP titles, at the end of the season, the team announced on Wednesday.
"Honda Racing Corporation and Marc Marquez to end collaboration early by mutual agreement," the team posted on social media.
The 30-year-old Spaniard, who has been hampered by injury since a crash at the start of the 2020 season, had one year left on a four-year deal.
