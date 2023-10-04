Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, HE Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet expressed the State of Qatar's pride in hosting the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, which was inaugurated on Monday under the patronage of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, with the attendance of a number of Their Excellencies and Their Highness Presidents of governments and countries as well as representatives of fraternal and friendly countries.

The Cabinet praised the distinguished organization of this major global event, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, stressing that the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, which continues for six months under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment," once again embodies the ability and success of Qatari competencies in organizing major global events, in addition to its significance as an international platform for seeking innovative solutions to the obstacles to expanding the agricultural area by using modern technologies, reducing water consumption, preserving natural resources, and combating climate change and desertification. In addition, the Expo constitutes an opportunity to highlight Qatari culture, Islamic civilization, and Arab traditions to its visitors from Various world countries, as well as to learn about the cultures of the participating countries.

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First, the Cabinet approved the draft law on the extension of the concession granted to Qatar Fuel Company (WOQOD) for marketing, selling, transporting, and distributing gas and petroleum products.

Second, the Cabinet approved a draft Cabinet decision amending some provisions of Resolution No. 18 of 2011 naming the president and members of the Tax Exemption Committee, Organizing its Work, and Determining its remunerations.

Third, the Cabinet approved a draft decision by the President of the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation specifying the rules and procedures related to submitting and examining complaints submitted by subscribers regarding the amounts owed to them, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 2 of 2021, organizing the collection of electricity and water tariffs.

Fourth, the Cabinet took the necessary measures to ratify a memorandum of understanding on visa waiver for holders of diplomatic passports between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq.

Fifth, the Cabinet approved a draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in sports between the Ministry of Sports and Youth in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in the Republic of India.

Sixth, the Cabinet approved the following:

1- Hosting the 8th meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee for Food Safety (Doha 7-3-2024) and the undersecretaries' preparatory meeting that precedes it.

2- Hosting the 10th meeting of the GCC Health Ministers Committee (Doha - June 2024) and the undersecretaries' preparatory meeting that precedes it.

3- Hosting the 71st session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean in Doha from Oct. 14-17, 2024.

4- Hosting the 99th session of the Board of Directors of the Arab Labor Organization (Doha - 12-13/10/2023).

Seventh, the Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon:

1- The annual report for the works of the National Traffic Safety Committee for 2023.

2- Work progress and achievements report of the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities for 2023.

3- Report on the results of participation in the 3rd session of the Qatari-Hungarian Joint Economic Committee (Budapest - July 2023).