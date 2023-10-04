Qatar University Opens Bachelor Program Readmissions For Spring 2024 Semester

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) announced that it will receive bachelor's degree program readmission applications for the Spring 2024 semester from specific types of former QU students during the period from October 8 to 18.

QU identified six categories of former students who are entitled to apply for re-admission, and they are as follows:

1. Students who withdrew from the University and were absent for more than four consecutive or intermittent semesters without prior approval.

2. Former Foundation Program Students who were absent for more than two semesters.

3. Students who were unable to complete the Foundation Program within four regular semesters.

4. Academically dismissed students due to two failed attempts to pass common year and/or yearly courses.

5. Academically Suspended students due to low academic achievement.

6. Academically Suspended students due to not meeting graduation requirements.

The University added that admission decisions will be announced on November 28.

In this context, the Director of the Admission Department at QU, Lulwa Al Rubaie, said that readmission applications are done electronically on QU's official website edu), together with uploading the required documents before the deadline of October 18.

Al Rubaie highlighted that admission to QU is extremely competitive and satisfying the minimum academic requirements does not guarantee admission. Students are admitted based on the strength of the applicant pool and the capacity of each college and major.