Ashghal Sets Guinness World Record For Longest Motorsport Pitlane Building At Lusail Circuit

Doha, Qatar: With the start of the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix which will take place at the Lusail International Circuit on October 6-9, 2023, the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' announced achieving a Guinness World Records title within the Lusail International Circuit for Longest Motorsport Pitlane Building which is 402.1 metres long.

The Lusail International Circuit has the longest pit lane building in a racetrack. The announcement was made after assessing the building and ensuring it meets all specifications and complies with the criteria for achieving the Guinness World Records title.

Commenting on this event, Eng. Saoud Al Tamimi, Roads Projects Department Manager, said,“The new Guinness World RecordsTM title set by Lusail International Circuit's pitlane building is a new significant achievement for Ashghal, and it is added to the list of Ashghal-implemented projects with world records.

Al Tamimi added,“Setting another World Record title would not have been possible without the efforts of all government entities in the country, along with the Qatari and expat staff working in Ashghal. This collective effort has contributed massively to providing the highest quality services to the community in line with global standards and the progressive development witnessed across all sectors in Qatar.”

Amro Al Hamad, Executive Director of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and CEO of Lusail International Circuit, expressed his pride in having another achievement for Qatar with this new Guinness World Records title, saying,“This is a prime example of how committed the country is in organising high-level sporting events and providing the best services for the contestants and spectators of motorsports, in particular, and other sports in general.”

The Pitlane Building in the Lusail International Circuit includes 50 racing car garages. The building also has a race control tower with world-class technology, a paddock area, and five-star VIP areas.

It is worth mentioning that Ashghal has upgraded the 5.38 km Lusail International Circuit racetrack. Ashghal has also constructed new buildings on 100,000 sqm with modern designs and state-of-the-art technology. The circuit's capacity has also been upgraded to 40,000 spectators, with approximately 15,000 indoor and outdoor parking spaces for fans and VIPs. Additionally, landscaping works have led to 180,000 sqm of green spaces. These renovation works aim to provide an exceptional experience for local audiences and those from all around the world.