(MENAFN) In a significant development, Ukraine has taken a decisive step by adding three major Chinese oil and gas conglomerates to a Ukrainian blacklist. The move comes after the government in Kiev leveled accusations against these companies, alleging that their subsidiaries in Russia have been contributing to Moscow's war efforts through the payment of taxes. Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) formally announced the inclusion of the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC Group), China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group), and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) in the category of "international sponsors of war." The NACP contends that these entities persist in executing collaborative ventures with Russia while channeling substantial funds towards Russia's strategic industries via tax payments.



According to the NACP's findings, Sinopec holds a 10 percent ownership stake in PJSC 'SIBUR' Holding, a Russian entity that disbursed taxes amounting to USD347 million to the Russian state in the first half of 2023. Additionally, Sinopec also maintains a 40 percent stake in the Amur Gas Chemical Complex LLC, which, in 2022, contributed Percent 30 million in taxes to the Russian government. These revelations have led Ukraine to assert that the financial transactions of these Chinese energy giants, in the context of their operations in Russia, have implications for the ongoing conflict in the region.



The Ukrainian government's decision to designate these Chinese conglomerates as alleged supporters of the conflict reflects a heightened awareness of the multifaceted dynamics at play in the geopolitical landscape. By scrutinizing the financial activities of these corporations, Ukraine aims to address concerns about potential contributions to the conflict's continuation.



This move underscores the intricate nature of international relations, where economic ties and transactions are viewed through the lens of their potential impact on regional conflicts. The ramifications of this decision may extend beyond bilateral relations, potentially influencing broader discussions on economic partnerships in the context of geopolitical tensions.



MENAFN04102023000045015687ID1107188322