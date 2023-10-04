New Attacks On Major Water Conveyor Line Dismantled-JWA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) - Ministry of Water and Irrigation's Jordan Water Authority (JWA) workers detected 3 major attacks on the "Corridor" wellfield conveyor line, which supplies the main water catchment tank of the four northern governorates, illegally siphoning off quantities to fill tankers.According to a ministry statement on Wednesday, the attacks, which were carried out by installing multiple fissures on the conveyor line, were seized, dismantled and the seized items were transferred to the concerned authorities.