NEPCO, Matelec Group Sign Agreement To Support Jordan's Electricity System

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) - The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) on Wednesday signed an agreement with Matelec Group, a distribution transformer manufacturer, to supply NEPCO with 132 kilovolt equipment to support the Kingdom's electrical system in 7 stations in various regions nationwide, with a total value of about $10 million.The agreement was signed by NEPCO Director General, Amjad Rawashdeh, and Vahe Agha Sarkissian, on behalf of Matelec Group, in the presence of the two sides' officials.In remarks after the signing ceremony, Rawashdeh said the agreement, financed by a loan from European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), aims to strengthen Jordan's electrical system, support the electrical transmission network with 132 kilovolt equipment, and keep pace with load growth in distribution companies.Matelec Group will provide the necessary equipment for the project to NEPCO, which will implement it within 40 weeks, describing the enterprise as "vital and important" in the field of transmitting electrical energy to all areas across the Kingdom, he pointed out.Additionally, Rawashdeh noted the project contributes to reducing losses in Jordan's electrical transmission networks, and increases dependability and reliability of electricity supply to consumers.The government-owned NEPCO will operate the electrical system, own transmission network, purchase electrical energy to sell to distribution companies, and provide fuel necessary to operate the generation plants, according to a NEPCO statement.