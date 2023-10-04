Pakistan issues verdict for illegal immigrants to leave in 28 days

(MENAFN) In a significant move, Pakistan's interim government has issued an ultimatum to individuals residing within the country without proper legal documentation. On Tuesday, Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti announced that those lacking valid permits have until the end of the month to voluntarily leave Pakistan, or they will face the prospect of deportation. Bugti emphasized the gravity of this decision during a press briefing in Islamabad, stating, "We have given them a November 1 deadline. If they do not go... then all the law enforcement agencies in the provinces or federal government will be utilized to deport them."



This announcement comes in the context of an estimated 1.73 million Afghan nationals currently residing in Pakistan without the required legal authorization. The government has expressed concerns about potential security risks associated with this demographic, particularly in light of a series of terrorist incidents attributed to the Islamist group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Minister Bugti underscored this point, stating, "There are no two opinions that we are attacked from within Afghanistan and Afghan nationals are involved in attacks on us," highlighting the existence of corroborative evidence.



The decision to set a deadline for undocumented immigrants reflects Pakistan's commitment to address security challenges and uphold regulatory measures. The government's position is anchored in the belief that ensuring proper documentation and legal status for residents is paramount in safeguarding the nation's security interests. As the deadline looms, the fate of these individuals and the ensuing enforcement of this policy will undoubtedly be closely monitored, given the potential implications for both national security and the affected immigrant populations.



