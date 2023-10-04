RITES Observes 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, October 04, 2023: RITES Ltd, a prime transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm, organised 'Shramdaan' for the mega cleanliness drive - 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath\' across its offices and sites.



The cleanliness drive is a run-up to the nationwide 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India. The organization has invested in green initiatives and undertaken activities with a focus on minimizing environmental impact. Also, RITES observed the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign within its offices and residential flats from September 16th to September 30th, 2023.



Recognizing the importance of Swachh Bharat as a collective responsibility, RITES remains committed to building a future-ready, clean, and green India.





About RITES Limited:



RITES Limited is a Miniratna (Category – I) Schedule 'A' Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 49 years and has undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region.

