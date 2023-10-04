France proposes arms to Armenia

(MENAFN) During her visit to Armenia, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna announced on Tuesday that Paris has pledged to supply unspecified military equipment to Yerevan. While confirming this commitment, Colonna refrained from providing specific details about the arrangement.



She stated, "France has given its agreement to the conclusion of future contracts with Armenia which will allow the delivery of military equipment to Armenia so that it can ensure its defense," as reported by France 24 news network. Although she acknowledged the significance of the agreement, Colonna mentioned that she was unable to divulge extensive particulars at this time. However, she did hint that certain agreements between Armenia and France were already in motion.



Additionally, in a demonstration of solidarity and support, France will host four Armenians who were injured in the recent fuel explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh. This compassionate gesture was confirmed by Colonna after her visit to a Yerevan hospital, which is presently tending to some of the 300 individuals wounded in the explosion. Regrettably, the tragic incident claimed the lives of at least 170 individuals.



This move by France underscores the nation's commitment to bolstering Armenia's capacity to defend itself. The decision to supply military equipment aligns with France's dedication to promoting stability and security in the region, particularly in light of recent geopolitical challenges. Moreover, by offering medical assistance to those affected by the devastating explosion, France demonstrates its humanitarian concern for the well-being and recovery of the victims. These initiatives reflect the broader international efforts to provide aid and support to nations facing crises, reinforcing the bonds of solidarity between countries in times of adversity.



