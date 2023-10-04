Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan Sign Mou In Field Of Customs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The memorandum of understanding was signed between the customs authorities of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Uzbekistan at the EU Regional Office for Capacity Building of the World Customs Organization (WTO) in Baku within the framework of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program, Trend reports.

As a result of the signing of the memorandum, it is planned to implement the test stage of the improved transit system and joint information exchange.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the event was attended by authorized representatives and experts of the customs services of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Georgia, as well as the Asian Development Bank.

In general, the purpose of the meeting is to create favorable conditions for the development of international trade, simplify transit procedures to accelerate the movement of goods across state borders.

The three-day event will feature presentations and discussions on the importance of developing efficient transit regimes, as well as strengthening transit potential to increase trade in the region.

Effective discussions were held between the heads of the customs services of the countries located on the route of the Middle Corridor on the issues of transit facilitation in Baku in March this year, as well as the implementation of customs operations in an electronic environment based on paperless workflow.