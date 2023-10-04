Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan Sign Mou In Field Of Customs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The
memorandum of understanding was signed between the customs
authorities of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Uzbekistan at the EU
Regional Office for Capacity Building of the World Customs
Organization (WTO) in Baku within the framework of the Central Asia
Regional Economic Cooperation Program, Trend reports.
As a result of the signing of the memorandum, it is
planned to implement the test stage of the improved transit system
and joint information exchange.
According to the State Customs Committee of
Azerbaijan, the event was attended by authorized representatives
and experts of the customs services of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and
Georgia, as well as the Asian Development Bank.
In general, the purpose of the meeting is to create
favorable conditions for the development of international trade,
simplify transit procedures to accelerate the movement of goods
across state borders.
The three-day event will feature presentations and
discussions on the importance of developing efficient transit
regimes, as well as strengthening transit potential to increase
trade in the region.
Effective discussions were held between the heads of
the customs services of the countries located on the route of the
Middle Corridor on the issues of transit facilitation in Baku in
March this year, as well as the implementation of customs
operations in an electronic environment based on paperless
workflow.
