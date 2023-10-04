Ambassador Hails Long-Term Co-Op Between UK, Azercosmos

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The UK and
Azercosmos have been cooperating and exchanging experience for many
years, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld wrote on "X"
(Twitter), Trend reports.
"I hope that the International Astronautical Congress in Baku
will help expand cooperation between our countries in the space
industry and create new opportunities," he said.
The 74th International Astronautical Congress kicked off in
Azerbaijan on October 2. For the first time, Baku hosted this
prestigious event in 1973, when Azerbaijan was led by great leader
Heydar Aliyev. Fifty years later, the Congress is again held in
Azerbaijan.
The event is attended by representatives of space agencies, the
public sector, investors and private space companies, local and
international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives
from 101 countries.
About 150 companies are represented at the International
Astronautical Congress in the exhibition hall. The congress will
last until October 6.
