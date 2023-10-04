Ambassador Hails Long-Term Co-Op Between UK, Azercosmos

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The UK and Azercosmos have been cooperating and exchanging experience for many years, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld wrote on "X" (Twitter), Trend reports.

"I hope that the International Astronautical Congress in Baku will help expand cooperation between our countries in the space industry and create new opportunities," he said.

The 74th International Astronautical Congress kicked off in Azerbaijan on October 2. For the first time, Baku hosted this prestigious event in 1973, when Azerbaijan was led by great leader Heydar Aliyev. Fifty years later, the Congress is again held in Azerbaijan.

The event is attended by representatives of space agencies, the public sector, investors and private space companies, local and international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives from 101 countries.

About 150 companies are represented at the International Astronautical Congress in the exhibition hall. The congress will last until October 6.