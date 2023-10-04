Azerbaijan Expands Cooperation In Agro-Insurance With Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. During the visit
of the TARSIM delegation to Azerbaijan, the expansion of
cooperation in the field of agricultural insurance was discussed,
Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, the
visit of the delegation headed by Chairman of the Board of the
Turkish Agrarian Insurance Pool Organization (TARSIM) Osman Yildiz
will last until October 5.
Within the framework of the visit, the delegation will hold
meetings at the Ministry of Agriculture, the Agrarian Insurance
Fund, and the Central Bank, as well as with insurance companies and
other institutions.
Issues of the expansion of cooperation between TARSIM and the
Agrarian Insurance Fund, the role of agricultural insurance in the
development of Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian
occupation, and the introduction of Azerbaijan's experience in the
application of agricultural insurance mechanisms in other countries
will be discussed.
Earlier, during the meeting of the delegation with the
leadership of the Agrarian Insurance Fund, the Fund's
representative, Fuad Sadigov, emphasized that preliminary
discussions and calculations are underway regarding the addition of
new areas, including drought risks, to the agrarian insurance.
In addition, Sadigov noted that the number of insurance claims
in 2023 has increased sharply, and the amount of insurance payments
will increase accordingly.
In turn, Osman Yıldız said that the establishment of a common
system of agricultural insurance among Turkic states is currently
under discussion.
Moreover, according to Fatma Ebru, Deputy Chairman of the TARSIM
Board of Directors, during the visit, the establishment of the
Insurance Information Center in Azerbaijan will be discussed, as
well as the support of the process of certification of insurance
experts. In this regard, the TARSIM delegation is expected to visit
the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
The Agrarian Insurance Fund made insurance payments in the
amount of 2.4 million manat ($1.41 million) in 2022.
MENAFN04102023000187011040ID1107188293
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.