Azerbaijan Expands Cooperation In Agro-Insurance With Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. During the visit of the TARSIM delegation to Azerbaijan, the expansion of cooperation in the field of agricultural insurance was discussed, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, the visit of the delegation headed by Chairman of the Board of the Turkish Agrarian Insurance Pool Organization (TARSIM) Osman Yildiz will last until October 5.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation will hold meetings at the Ministry of Agriculture, the Agrarian Insurance Fund, and the Central Bank, as well as with insurance companies and other institutions.

Issues of the expansion of cooperation between TARSIM and the Agrarian Insurance Fund, the role of agricultural insurance in the development of Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, and the introduction of Azerbaijan's experience in the application of agricultural insurance mechanisms in other countries will be discussed.

Earlier, during the meeting of the delegation with the leadership of the Agrarian Insurance Fund, the Fund's representative, Fuad Sadigov, emphasized that preliminary discussions and calculations are underway regarding the addition of new areas, including drought risks, to the agrarian insurance.

In addition, Sadigov noted that the number of insurance claims in 2023 has increased sharply, and the amount of insurance payments will increase accordingly.

In turn, Osman Yıldız said that the establishment of a common system of agricultural insurance among Turkic states is currently under discussion.

Moreover, according to Fatma Ebru, Deputy Chairman of the TARSIM Board of Directors, during the visit, the establishment of the Insurance Information Center in Azerbaijan will be discussed, as well as the support of the process of certification of insurance experts. In this regard, the TARSIM delegation is expected to visit the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The Agrarian Insurance Fund made insurance payments in the amount of 2.4 million manat ($1.41 million) in 2022.